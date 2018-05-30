'Roseanne' went from success story to canceled in 64 days: How Barr's career comeback crashed and burned

Just 64 days --- that's how long Roseanne Barr's big TV comeback lasted.

Before ABC put "Roseanne" back on the air, Barr, 65, hadn't had a notable role since 2012, according to IMDB.

Her most recent gigs prior to her namesake show's return were were a 2012 made-for-TV movie titled "Downwardly Mobile" and the short-lived Lifetime series "Roseanne's Nuts," which aired for one season in 2011. Other than that, she made headlines in 2012 for her failed presidential run.

And for her social media outbursts.

ROSEANNE'S MOST-CONTROVERSIAL MOMEMENTS

The return of Conners gave the star her comeback in a big way. The show's premiere was a ratings giant that sparked an immediate renewal for a second season, and it seemed like the actress was hitting her stride.

But a racist tweet from Barr on Monday caused ABC to immediately cancel the series.

Yet it seems Barr knew all along her social media presence could pose a problem for her professional success. Barr admitted back in January that her children had, in fact, taken away her Twitter password so she could focus on her career comeback.



Barr explained at a Television Critics Association panel to promote the show back in January: “I am not on Twitter anymore, and actually it was my children who took my Twitter password away from me. I did not want it to overshadow the show. So I am taking a bit of a break.”

But the star struggled to stay disconnected.

In April, she revealed she was back on social media, but she maintained that she was solely online to promote the show and would not be talking about politics in the Twitterverse.

She told USA Today in April: “I had to get off [Twitter] because everybody was mad at me. I’m not doing any more politics. I don’t want to get anyone mad at me. I’ll try to find another way to say what is important for me.”

Her plan did not last long.

The first weekend in April, she made headlines for getting into a heated debate with writer Jared Yates Sexton over an article he wrote about the show’s pro-Trump plots.

She also turned heads for a tweet claiming Trump “has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world…” She then deleted the controversial post.

And a cursory scroll through her tweets since April reveal a baffling amount of retweets of political content for someone who insisted she was stay away from politics. She posted memes and articles with opinions on topics ranging from immigration, to Trump and gun control.

Meanwhile, the show made headlines for its politics too. The premiere revealed the Conner family was divided over the 2016 presidential election, and Roseanne Conner was revealed to be a Trump supporter.

The series continued to tackle topics such as health care, opioids and Roseanne's discomfort when Muslim neighbors moved in next door.



Those working on the show separated themselves from Barr's very public pro-Trump stance and from her increasingly apparent political leanings as the show's eight-episode order aired.

Co-showrunner Bruce Helford told The Hollywood Reporter in April: “I don’t discuss her politics, that’s her private business. There’s Roseanne Barr and then there’s Roseanne Conner. There are some similarities and plenty of differences."

Shortly before what would become the final episode of “Roseanne,” ABC President Channing Dungey told Deadline that the second season would focus less on the political aspects of the characters and return to family dynamics.

But Barr's tweet stopped that train in its tracks.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey told Fox News in a statement.

Barr later apologized calling her words a “bad joke.”

In a mere 64 days, Barr’s wild tweets took her from helming a breakout hit sitcom geared toward Middle America to a now-disgraced former star without a show or agency to back her future endeavors.