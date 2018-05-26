'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo robbed while on vacation in Italy

Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram on Friday to share how she had her purse snatched by a thief while on vacation in Italy.

“My purse was stolen from right under my nose!!” the "Grey’s Anatomy" vented, after thanking local police for their help in Italian. “I blame the rose!! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly intact.”

“I was tracking my phone and chasing you down... had I caught you... it would not have ended well for you...” the 48-year-old actress continued. “I am nice but let’s not forget my heritage... NAPOLITANO.”

Adding several Italian phrases, the star, who is married to Chris Ivery, then asked followers to, “forgive my horrible Italian.”

But Pompeo's caption did not escape the notice of her "Grey's" co-star Giacomo Gianniotti, who was born in Rome and speaks fluent Italian.

"Cmon Ellen! You didn't hit up your boy for an Italian translation? Haha I'll be there in July and I'll be on the prowl for your boy, he don't stand a chance," he commented on her post. "Glad you are safe!"

The mom of three has been vacationing in Florence, where she posted a snap of her daughters, Stella and Sienna, gazing out into a river on Thursday. “❤️Firenze❤️,” she captioned the photo.

She also captured the gorgeous European city’s stunning architecture in another post.

