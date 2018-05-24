'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she 'fell for 2 guys' on the show

“Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin is engaged -- but the reality TV star has made a confession about another one of her suitors.

“I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes,” Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight. “You’ll have to wait and see.”

As for the man she chose?

“[I love] so many things [about him]," Kufrin confided. “Just that he put up with me through the entire journey.”

She revealed that she “was asking for a teammate, a 50/50 throughout the entire season. I feel like I truly found that.”

Kurfin continued, “So we’ll have each other’s backs through the time where we have to stay private. And then we’ll continue that and share it with the world.”

The news comes after Kufrin’s brief engagement to “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Luyendyk split up with Kufrin to be with 25-year-old Virginia native Lauren Burham, who was initially the runner-up. Luyendyk and Kufrin had been engaged for two months.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.