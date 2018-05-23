Stormy Daniels honored in West Hollywood with key to city

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who is entrenched in a lawsuit with President Trump, received the key to the city of West Hollywood on Wednesday as officials honored her for her legal strife.

Daniels made an appearance at Chi Chi La Rue’s as the city declared the day “Stormy Daniels Day,” according to KABC-TV.

"The community of West Hollywood was founded more than three decades ago on the principal that everyone should be treated with dignity and fairness and decency," Daniels said at the event, according to the TV station. "And this community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power. And I'm so very lucky to be a part of it."

Earlier, the city released a statement saying, “In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles over a non-disclosure agreement and a $130,000 payment she received to keep quiet about it.

“(The) Trump administration has been a direct threat to the people of the city of West Hollywood - our LGBTQ community, our immigrant community, women here in this community - so Stormy Daniels has really showed up as the woman to save the Republic,” West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said prior to the event.