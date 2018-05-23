'The Chew' canceled, 'Good Morning America' extends to 3-hour broadcast

ABC is expanding “Good Morning America” to three hours, Page Six has learned.

The network is also axing its daytime food show “The Chew.”

The new hour of “GMA” will air at 1 p.m. ABC said in a press release that said additional details about the program, including its title and anchors, will be announced “in the coming months.”

“The Chew” we hear lost significant viewers since ABC fired co-host Mario Batali last year after shocking reports of alleged sexual harassment by the chef going back decades.

This season, “The Chew” dropped a big 17-percent with women 18-49, and has been delivering its least-watched season overall since it debuted in 2011. The numbers have been down particularly with women in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

ABC said that after seven seasons, “The Chew” will “cease production at the end of this season, but will continue to air as planned until September with all-new episodes airing in June.”

Disney/ABC Television president Ben Sherwood said of the “GMA” expansion, “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour,” while adding of “The Chew”’s biting the dust, “While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet.”

The show was also hosted by Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Michael Symon.

“GMA” main rival, NBC’s “Today,” has been running four hours since 2007.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.