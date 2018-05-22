Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Ariana Grande is reportedly casually dating 'SNL' star Pete Davidson

New York Post
Singer Ariana Grande and "SNL" comedian Pete Davidson are said to be casually seeing each other.

Singer Ariana Grande and "SNL" comedian Pete Davidson are said to be casually seeing each other.  (Reuters)

Ariana Grande and “SNL” star Pete Davidson are reportedly dating.

The relationship between the unlikely pair is new and “casual,” according to People.

Grande — who hosted “SNL” in 2016 — broke up with rapper Mac Miller this month, though a source told Page Six: “Ariana and Mac officially broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately the relationship had been over long before . . . it wasn’t a good relationship for her. She is in a very good place and very happy now.”

Davidson recently split with longterm girlfriend, Cazzie David, the daughter of Larry David.

He said last week, “We’re not together anymore. Very talented girl, she’ll be great, and she’ll be fine.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.