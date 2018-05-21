Angaleena Presley on songwriting with Miranda Lambert, why she can't stand country radio

When Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe asked Angaleena Presley to join their all-girls country group the Pistol Annies, the coal miner's daughter thought it was a practical joke.

At the time (and still today, Presley pointed out), country radio didn't care to play female artists so why would her fellow singers want to start a band of all women.

But when the three girls got together to write, there was no denying their chemistry, Presley told the Children of Song podcast.

"We were at Miranda's farm writing the other day, and I was like, 'I hate you girls so much because I don't want to write with anyone else,'" Presley told the podcast. "I think we wrote eight songs in two days."

Presley said the connection she shares with her fellow songwriters is a "blessing in my life."

Presley joked that since they released their first record in 2012, they've gained "two ex-husbands [and] two husbands" between the three of them. And now that the trio has gotten back together to release a new record -- Presley was mum on exactly when -- there's no denying their sound is "more grown up."

"You can tell that we've been through some stuff," she admitted.

The traditional country artist also spoke to Children of Song about her frustration with mainstream country radio and why her latest solo album "Wrangled" was her way of telling radio she doesn't care if they play her music or not.

"It's a travesty," Presley said of country radio's lack of female artists being played on their airwaves. "It's like this music's being popped in and there's no women being popped in with it."

She said she "got to this place" where she "became okay" with the fact that she wouldn't get country radio airplay.

"For so long artists were so afraid to say anything negative about it because everybody has this delusion of grandeur that they were going to get played at some point," she said. "But for me, I kind of just had this epiphany like, 'Man they're just not going to [play my songs]...Frankly, I just didn't care."

Listen to Angaleena Presley's entire Children of Song episode.


