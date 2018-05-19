Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seemingly pay tribute to Princess Diana with their floral decor at royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid a subtle, moving tribute to the late Princess Diana in their choice of flowers for the big day.

The stunning foliage adorning St George's Chapel includes snow-white roses - which were Princess Diana's favorite.

Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell previously predicted the choice and told Extra: "I bet you that Meghan will carry white roses and white peonies because white roses were Diana's favorite.

"So those themes will carry through the wedding and Diana's spirit will be there.”

Flowers include white garden roses - a favorite of the late princess - as well as peonies and foxgloves.

A central arch serves to frame the royal couple as a congregation of family, friends and well-wishers watch them take their vows.

Two large arrangements also sit either side of the High Altar in the Windsor Castle chapel.

The display, which also features foxgloves with branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, also extends to outside the chapel, lining the West Steps and surrounding the West Door through which Meghan will enter the church.

