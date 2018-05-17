Meghan Markle shows off her sexy side in a resurfaced magazine video shoot

Just two days before the royal wedding, an anything but prim and proper Meghan Markle shows off her sexy side in a resurfaced magazine videoshoot.

The "ultimate guys' girl" reads the caption of the 2013 Men's Health video which features a 32-year-old Meghan showing skin and serious sex appeal just a month before her divorce from TV producer husband, Trevor Engelson, was finalized, according to the Daily Mail.

In the video, Markle enters the frame wearing a high-neck blouse and a blazer with slicked-back hair and sunglasses. But the actress quickly sheds her formal apparel, taking off her jacket and shaking out her hair until falls into her face. The "Suits" star flaunts a seductive pose as she unbuttons her sheer blouse, which reveals a white bra underneath.

She gives the camera a sultry look before entering a new frame where she dons a crop top and hot pants while she takes on the manly activity of grilling. Similar to that of Carl's Jr. commercial, Markle grills hamburger patties while giving the camera sexy eyes. Finally, the star is shown in several different poses, sexily eating her hamburger while licking her fingers before the caption "Grilling never looked so hot," appear on the screen at the video's end.

Meghan's childhood friend Ninaki Priddy told the Daily Mail that she was shocked when Markle and Engleson decided to split: "There was an element of out of sight, out of mind for Meghan. The way Meghan handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt."

The couple had only been married for 23 months.

But since becoming newly engaged and soon-to-be member of the royal family, Markle has had to adapt to the royal ways and has debuted a more classy and polished side while at public events with Prince Harry and other members of the royal family.

It was even reported that before allowing his grandmother to view Markle's hit USA series, Harry had the footage stripped of his fiancee's sexy scenes, according to British biographer, Andrew Morton.

“He showed it to the queen and Prince Philip,” Morton told Fox News. “Obviously not some of the love scenes between Meghan and Patrick J. Adams. Like the sex in the filing room and so on.

"I do find it amusing that those raunchy scenes Meghan appeared in on ‘Suits’ and other movies are on the Internet, and yet she’s scrubbed clean her blog, which includes essays on female equality."

Since dating her prince, Markle has deleted her social media accounts, as well as her lifestyle blog, "The Tig."

Wonder what the Queen will make of this?