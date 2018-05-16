Hilary Duff's feud with NYC neighbor has lawyers involved now

Former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff unleashed an epic tirade on social media against a New York neighbor she claims is a nightmare and keeps her up all night with his pot smoking.

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress turned to Instagram to rant about her male neighbor — German beer scion Dieter Addison — at her exclusive Soho building.

In a series of videos and pictures, littered with eggplant emojis, Duff laments to her 9.2 million followers that her “a—–e neighbor … smokes cigarettes and weed all night long,” and that her apartment stinks because of it.

The star also personally attacked Addison by alleging, “We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life—must be nice. Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building.”

Addison, whose grandfather was the first to import German Lowenbrau beer into the US – strongly denies smoking weed, says he is sober, and adds that he currently works three jobs. He insists that Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma are in fact the nightmare neighbors.

Duff — who has a 6-year-old son, Luca, with ex Mike Comrie — continued her social media rant advising Addison to “get a vape,” adding, “And another thing … stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend … it scares me and my kid. Therapy is cheaper …”

She also adds, “I know your (sic) still sleeping. I really hope your (sic) hang over hurts.”

Addison, who spoke to Page Six by phone Wednesday, says he is hiring lawyers because he does not smoke pot — and he actually lives full time with a sober companion.

But he does admit he is a heavy cigarette smoker and has received complaints about cigarette smoke from the actress.

“I live with a sober companion,” he told Page Six. “I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here.” His sober companion is Topes Calland, who has been described as a “$1,000 per hour super-mentor who rescues the children of the rich and famous.”

Speaking to Page Six by phone, Addison – who says he works three jobs – insisted Duff’s social media onslaught is unfair, “I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard. I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers.”

He insisted he does not smoke pot and her claims are false. “I live with a sober companion, I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here.

He said the problems started immediately when Duff moved in next door in January with her boyfriend, the singer Matthew Koma, “When they moved in I turned down the music right away. When she first complained about smoke, I did offer to send in my own contractors to fix the ventilation problems. But the building owners did not get back to me to give the okay for the work to be done, but I did try.”

He added that Duff’s claims he doesn’t work are false, and in fact he is currently employed at his family’s real estate office, and also works as an event producer and manages music artists.

Addison confirmed he is the grandson of the wealthy H. Dieter Holterbosch, who was born in Germany and immigrated to the US with his parents. A 2016 New York Times obituary said he was a self-made man who built a business empire that included a family vineyard, importing Lowenbrau beer to New York state and starting a distribution network for other beers.

He also collected European royal carriages and “amassed one of the world’s finest private collections of vintage automobiles.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.