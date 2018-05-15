'Orange Is the New Black' star Brad Henke's ex-fiancée claims he's trying to hurt her

“Orange Is the New Black” star Brad Henke’s former fiancée reportedly received a temporary restraining order against the actor after he allegedly threatened to hurt her.

Simone Toliver claimed Henke has repeatedly harassed her despite splitting in June 2017, TMZ reported Tuesday. Toliver said Henke sent her flowers at her home on May 10 despite her never telling the actor where she lived.

Toliver claimed that while dating Henke he would have “severe mood swings” and “verbally abusive outbursts.” She recalled one time in New York City where he allegedly grasped her in a violent way that security guards intervened and asked if she needed help, according to TMZ.

Toliver said they broke up due to one of his “verbally abusive outbursts” and claimed Henke “violently grabbed and shook her” as she was moving out of their residence, TMZ reported. She reportedly claimed Henke emailed her with “emotionally abusive messages” up to 30 times a day.

She said the actor also threatened to “bust” her head open but she was not sure when he told her that.

Toliver was granted a temporary restraining order against Henke and the actor was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Toliver’s home and place of employment, TMZ reported. A court date is slated for next month.

Henke, 52, played tough prison guard Desi Piscatella on the popular Netflix series. Before his acting career, he was an NFL player and played for the Denver Broncos.