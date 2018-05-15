Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cannes Film Festival

Mutilation scenes in Lars von Trier's new film cause 100 to walk out in Cannes

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Lars von Trier returned to Cannes with 'The House That Jack Built' starring Matt Dillon.

Lars von Trier returned to Cannes with 'The House That Jack Built' starring Matt Dillon.  (Reuters)

Director Lars von Trier returned to the Cannes Film Festival on Monday after a seven-year ban for controversial Hitler comments, but his new serial killer thriller failed to get over with the audience.

Von Trier’s “House that Jack Built” stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer who views his crimes as works of art, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Von Trier’s movie led to more than 100 moviegoers leaving the theater before the movie was over because of the sadistic scenes, The Guardian reported.

house that jack built

Matt Dillon stars in 'The House that Jack Built'  (Zentropa Entertainments)

“I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children,” Variety New York Bureau Chief Ramin Setoodeh wrote on Twitter. “’It’s disgusting’ one woman said on her way out.”

One viewer was left shocked by the scene where Dillon mutilates children.

“He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children... and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?” the viewer told Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan.

Those who did stick it out gave the movie a six-minute long standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trailers for the film were also released following its debut at Cannes.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.