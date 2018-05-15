Mutilation scenes in Lars von Trier's new film cause 100 to walk out in Cannes

Director Lars von Trier returned to the Cannes Film Festival on Monday after a seven-year ban for controversial Hitler comments, but his new serial killer thriller failed to get over with the audience.

Von Trier’s “House that Jack Built” stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer who views his crimes as works of art, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Von Trier’s movie led to more than 100 moviegoers leaving the theater before the movie was over because of the sadistic scenes, The Guardian reported.

“I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children,” Variety New York Bureau Chief Ramin Setoodeh wrote on Twitter. “’It’s disgusting’ one woman said on her way out.”

One viewer was left shocked by the scene where Dillon mutilates children.

“He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children... and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?” the viewer told Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan.

Those who did stick it out gave the movie a six-minute long standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trailers for the film were also released following its debut at Cannes.