Tori Spelling denies rampant rumors of family drama with husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling isn't fazed by family drama.

After the 44-year-old actress allegedly had a breakdown in March that prompted a call from police, she insisted her relationship with husband Dean McDermott is better than ever.

“My husband and I have it so balanced,” Spelling told Us Weekly Friday. “We really balance each other with getting it all done. We’re kind of that rock for each other. I always feel you’re not ever more than you can handle.”

It was previously reported that Spelling and McDermott, 51, have been in financial and legal struggles over the past year thanks to a string of lawsuits and liens for credit card debts, bank loans and overdue taxes well into the six figures.

McDermott even allegedly avoided jail time over late child support payments to his wife.

Despite the setbacks, Spelling told the magazine she’s been motivated to be a successful, hands-on mother to the couple’s five children.

“The more you put on my plate, the more creative I am, the more things get done,” she said. “I could never be complacent having one child. I mean, God bless anyone that has one child. Children, whether you have six or one, it’s great. But one child, I would be like, ‘OK, but what’s next?’ It’s my thing.”

A source told the magazine the couple have been “fighting a lot lately.” However, Spelling dismissed the gossip about her personal life and even insisted she feels “a little more guarded” as a parent.

“It takes everything in you to not scream from the rooftops, ‘It’s not true!’” said Spelling. “But I’ve been in this business long enough to know that… it does eventually go away.”

Spelling added that for Mother’s Day, the couple will be spending quality time with their children.

“I think we’re probably gonna do a little staycation for the weekend,” she said. “It’s just going to be our family… Dean will be on full-time kid duty.”

And Spelling is also attempting to return to her roots. In March, People reported Spelling is working on a new series with Jennie Garth that’s loosely based on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the popular TV show that both actresses starred in when it premiered in 1990.

Spelling and Garth will be playing an exaggerated version of themselves for the new series, which the magazine said does not have a name at this time.

Back in 2015, Spelling told Fox News being a mom has compelled her to be a better businesswoman.

“My children inspire me in so many ways,” she said. “Right now, my kids are inspiring me to blend my role as a mom with my role as a businesswoman. Parenting constantly gives me ideas that fuel my need to create and invent.”

Spelling also shared she wanted to follow in her late father’s footsteps.

Aaron Spelling, the celebrated TV producer who generated hit shows over five decades, such as “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” died in 2006 at age 83.

“I definitely want to follow more in my dad’s footsteps and get more into producing,” she said. “He loved to make television that entertained people. I love doing the same.

"I also have so many ideas that I want to share with other moms everywhere. I think of us as a community, and I want to be able to help continue getting our voices out there, in the marketplace, to meet all our needs.”