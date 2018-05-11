Redmond O'Neal reportedly charged with possessing heroin and meth during robbery arrest

Redmond O'Neal has reportedly been charged with two counts of possessing heroin and methamphetamine, following his Tuesday arrest for allegedly robbing a convenience store and threatening a store clerk at knifepoint.

The Blast is reporting the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged the 33-year-old with second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a smoking device, possession of an injection/ingestion device and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

According to The Blast, O’Neal is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon and prosecutors are seeking a bail of $125,000.

Following the arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News that O'Neal walked into a Santa Monica 7-Eleven around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, allegedly demanding that the store clerk hand him the money from the register.

A call was placed to the cops and O'Neal was arrested soon after.

The Hollywood superstar's son has a history of drug addiction throughout most of his adult life.

In 2015, O'Neal was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating his probation related to an earlier drug-possession conviction.

And back in 2011, O'Neal's probation was revoked after he admitted to using narcotics while in court-ordered rehab. He was sentenced to a year in rehab after he pled no contest to felony gun and heroin possession a month before.

According to People, that same year, O'Neal's father, actor Ryan O'Neal, said that his son “never recovered from the loss of his mother."

Fawcett died in 2009 after battling cancer. She was 62.