Carrie Underwood 'completely done' with Nashville home after 'freak accident,' report says

Carrie Underwood may be looking to escape her Nashville home after suffering from a “freak accident” last fall that left her with 40 stitches on her face and a broken wrist.

A source told People Magazine on Friday the country crooner and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, are “looking to move” elsewhere within Tennessee's capital.

“They are completely done with the neighborhood,” claimed the source. “The decision came after her fall.”

The source added security issues also contributed to the couple’s decision to begin house hunting for their family.

“They’ve been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around and it all escalated after the fall,” explained the source.

A rep for the 35-year-old singer didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Oklahoma native stayed out of the spotlight for months as she recovered from the injury.

She finally opened up about it Thursday in her first televised interview since her “freak accident” last fall.

“In the beginning, I feel like I didn’t know how things were gonna end up,” Underwood told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “It just wasn’t pretty.”

The “American Idol” winner explained she missed a step while heading outside to walk her dogs.

“I just fell,” she said. “I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. I say if I’d fallen anywhere else it wouldn’t have been a problem, but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on, and I missed.”

Underwood, who was alone with her 3-year-old son Isaiah, was rushed to the hospital. The Tennessean reported at the time Fisher, 37, flew to Nashville to be by his injured wife’s side.

Underwood recently released an emotional music video for her new song “Cry Pretty” on an episode of “American Idol.”