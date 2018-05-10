Expand / Collapse search
Farrah Fawcett's son Redmond O'Neal arrested after robbing local store at knifepoint, cops say

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
Redmond O'Neal was arrested on Tuesday morning after robbing a store clerk at knifepoint.

The son of Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett, Redmond O'Neal, was arrested for allegedly robbing a Los Angeles convenience store and holding up the store clerk with a knife in the wee hours Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Departement told Fox News that O'Neal walked into a Santa Monica 7-Eleven where he allegedly threatened the store clerk with a knife and demanded that he hand him the money from the convenience store's register.

A call was then placed to the cops around 2:30 a.m. that Tuesday morning about the incident.

O'Neal allegedly fled the scene but the 33-year-old didn't get too far. The cops quickly arrived and arrested him. The LAPD told Fox News that when they stopped O'Neal they found a knife on his person. O'Neal's case will now be turned over to the district attorney. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bail.

Actor Ryan O'Neal (L) and actress Farrah Fawcett are shown during the March 17, 2003 taping of "ABC's 50th Anniversary Celebration" in Hollywood. O'Neal starred in the daytime drama series "Peyton Place" and Fawcett starred in " Charlie's Angels" and both took part in the television special commemorating its 50 historic years of television which featured appearances, clips and interviews with ABC stars past and present, which will be telecast on ABC May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FSP - RP3DRILMQYAA

The Hollywood superstars' son's arrest is not his first (or second or third) run-in with the law.

O'Neal has a history of drug addiction through most of his adult life.

In 2015, O'Neal was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating his probation related to an earlier drug-possession conviction.

Redmond O'Neal is shown in his booking mug shot released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department to Reuters September 17, 2008, following his arrest and that of his father, actor Ryan O'Neal, Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance. O'Neal and his son were each being held in jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, a sheriff's spokesperson said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department/Handout (UNITED STATES). FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. - GM1E49I0AOE01

O'Neal's half-sister Tatum O'Neal told People at the time, “I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction. He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

And back in 2011, O'Neal's probation was revoked after he admitted to using narcotics while in court-ordered rehab. He was sentenced to a year in rehab after he pled no contest to felony gun and heroin possession a month before. 

According to People, that same year, O'Neal's father, Ryan, said that his son “never recovered from the loss of his mother." 

Fawcett passed away in 2009. She died after battling cancer at the age of 62.

