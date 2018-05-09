Wendy Williams says R. Kelly 'can't read, write or do math'

Wendy Williams might have a soft spot for R. Kelly, who is being accused of numerous instances of sex abuse and forcing women into a “sex cult.”

On Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the controversial talk show host, 53, revealed she polled the audience about a possible interview with the embattled R&B star, 51. Williams explained why she was considering sitting down with Kelly.

“I’m not going to even belabor the point,” Williams said. “I know things about R. Kelly that I will take to my grave — unless he tells them.”

Williams reminded audience members that she recently met with Kelly in his studio and he shared information that shocked her.

“And also, Robert, it’s long been said and he actually did admit this to me, I was shocked he was actually admitting this — because he can’t read, he can’t write and he can’t add,” she said. “I won’t tell you about how he maneuvers through the world.”

In 2009, Kelly spoke with Chicago’s NBC 5 about how being illiterate altered his life.

“I don’t even read really and I’m not afraid to say that,” he told the news channel. “My cousins and brothers used to tease me, ‘You can’t even read right. How you think you’re going to come up?’ The only reason I graduated from grammar school is because I had a great jump shot.”

Over the weekend, more allegations were made against Kelly. One woman accused him of physically abusing her at age 17 and another woman came forward claiming he’s brainwashing her daughter, who is in his “sex cult.”

“I will tell you this as a cautionary tale,” Williams added. “Parents, you need to watch who you let loose your girls around. If you’re so desperate that you want your kids to be stars and you’re going to unleash your daughters to the world, you better watch what you get.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.