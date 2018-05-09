Nikki Bella living with sister Brie after John Cena break up

Nikki Bella is relying on twin sister Brie following her shocking breakup with John Cena.

“I’ve been staying at Brie’s because you all know why,” Bella, 34, said in a video posted Tuesday from San Diego, where Brie resides with pro wrestler husband Daniel Bryan.

Bella gave a brief tour of her new space and revealed that she’s trying to lose weight because she thinks she’s been “snacking a lot” lately and put on a few pounds.

“I know I’ve been kind of MIA. I’ve just been kind of hiding out but I wanted to reach out to y’all and just thank you for all your love and support,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me especially through a really difficult time.”

She also touched on the upcoming premiere of “Total Bellas” on May 20. “It’s a really good season. It’s going to be really tough for me to watch, but that’s life, right? … It’s been a really tough time.”

The show reportedly documents Bella and Cena’s painful breakup after six years together.

Bella and Cena, 41, got engaged on live TV during “Wrestlemania” last year. They called off their engagement in April, just weeks before what would have been their wedding day.

Cena previously said of the split, “I love Nicole with all my heart, and the split is very tough. But that’s life. We all go through highs, we all go through lows. I’m going to get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her — I know I was in love. So I’ll always have that.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.