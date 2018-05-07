Khloe Kardashian supports Tristan Thompson at Cleveland Cavaliers Game after cheating scandal

It appears Khloe Kardashian is standing by her man.

The 33-year-old reality star stepped out to support boyfriend Tristan Thompson at the NBA star's playoff game on Saturday night. The new mom was escorted by security as she sported sunglasses and a leopard-print dress heading into the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Clearly, Kardashian's presence didn't have a negative effect on the Cleveland Cavalier's game. Thompson’s team won on Saturday, beating the Toronto Raptors.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been going through rocky times with Thompson, after reports of Thompson allegedly hooking up with other women while Kardashian was pregnant surfaced just days before the couple welcomed their first child, True, on April 12.

Though it appears Kardashian and Thompson have reconciled. On Friday, the pair was photographed having lunch with friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, appeared on Friday’s episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and addressed the cheating scandal.

“Pretty unexpected, but Khloe is amazing,” Jenner responded, after DeGeneres asked about Kardashian and Thompson. “I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

“She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True,” Jenner added.