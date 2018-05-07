Jordin Sparks says her baby's umbilical cord was 'wrapped around his neck twice' during birth

Jordin Sparks opened up about her all-natural water birth and revealed the baby’s umbilical cord was “wrapped around his neck twice.”

The “American Idol” alum told People on Saturday, three days after giving birth to son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., that her midwife, Simona, was nearby to prevent a further medical emergency during the delivery.

“I went to a birth center,” Sparks, 28, told People. “It’s actually right across from Cedars Sinai here in L.A., so just in case anything happened, if there’s complications that arise, they actually would escort us over to the hospital.”

Sparks recalled her husband Dana Isaiah, 25, saying “I don’t know what to do” when he saw the newborn with the umbilical cord around the neck. She said she couldn’t see the baby “because I was facing the other way.”

“[My husband] said it almost looked like a scarf — it was wrapped around his neck and bod,” the singer said.

She added that the midwife was able to jump in and get the umbilical cord “off really quickly” while her husband held the newborn.

“Then he was good to go,” Sparks said. “‘[He] took his first breath and then [her husband] handed him to me.”

Sparks surprised fans in November when she announced she was married and pregnant. The couple got married on July 16 while on vacation in Hawaii with friends. She told People she’s “feeling pretty good.”

“I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!” the singer said.