Johnny Depp attacked location manager on new movie, offered worker money to punch him back, report says

An out-of-control Johnny Depp attacked a location manager on the set of his upcoming film, “LAbyrinth,” multiple sources told Page Six. The spat even included Depp attempting a punch and bellowing at the veteran production pro, “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!” before he was pulled off.

“LAbyrinth” stars Depp as the real LAPD detective Russell Poole, who investigated the murder of Biggie Smalls. But an insider said trouble on the “toxic” set began when Depp took over directing a scene in which he cast two of his pals as a cop and a homeless man. “Johnny’s friends were in the scene, and it just turned into way more than it should have been,” said a source. A downtown LA street was closed off, but when the permit ran out, Depp wanted to keep the cameras rolling.

“The producers kept asking for the time to be extended,” explained a source familiar with the production. Finally, a location manager informed the film’s director, Brad Furman, that the scene had to wrap, but, “Brad interjected, ‘Tell that to Johnny Depp!’ ” The location manager told Depp, “This is the last shot,” a source said, when an irate Depp — who’d been “smoking and drinking all day on set” — got in the staffer’s face. “He was 6 inches away, yelling, ‘Who are you? You have no right!’ ” sources said.

When the well-liked worker told Depp, “I’m just doing my job,” a source said Depp tried to punch him in the ribs. But the weak blow didn’t make an impact, and Depp yelled, “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!” The stunned staffer stood still, and Depp was finally pulled away.

A rep for Depp had no comment. Furman insisted the alleged incident was overblown. “Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists,” he said in a statement. “He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”

Separately, Depp’s being sued by two former guards, Page Six reported, and is in a legal war with his former managers.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.