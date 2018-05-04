Kris Jenner defends Kanye West, calls Khloe Kardashian 'a good mom'

Kris Jenner is barely keeping up with the Kardashians.

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in an episode airing Friday, where she heaped praise on daughter Khloé Kardashian and her new role as a mom to daughter True — especially in the wake of Tristan Thompsonbeing busted cheating on her just before the birth.

“[The cheating scandal was] very unexpected,” Jenner, 62, admitted. “But Khloé is amazing. I’m so proud of that kid — I get choked up because she’s such a good mom, and honestly I get so emotional.”

“I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well,” Jenner added, noting that Kardashian was having a difficult time nursing. “She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

When DeGeneres asked Jenner outright how the family reacted to Thompson’s side chick scandals, the momager was diplomatic.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” Jenner said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do.”

She continued, “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family … There’s a lot of us and we all get together, and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Jenner said the family hopped on a plane to Cleveland to help Khloé, 33, cope with the cheating scandal and its aftermath, not expecting her to go into labor as they arrived.

“She gave birth within hours after us getting there,” she said. “It was crazy … I think it was all sort of simultaneously happening. We knew that she was going to have the baby within a week, and I brought the doctor. And then we were calling from the plane and the nurse practitioner, and we called from the plane and they said, ‘She just got her epidural!’ I didn’t think we would make it. You can’t write this stuff!”

While the family’s relationship with Thompson, 27, may not be ideal right now, Jenner was quick to jump to the defense of her famous son-in-law, Kanye West, who’s recently come under fire for remarking that slavery was a choice.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever, and, I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she said. “ I just think this is important to say is, he always does things with really good intentions. I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up with the Kardashians.”

And in case you all thought the family drama was manufactured for ratings — and if she can keep up with her own lies to the media — Jenner insists that everything is genuine and that she often gets just as baffled as the rest of the world by the constant hookups, breakups and babies in her family tree.

“People have often said to me, ‘Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you going to say?'” she said. “And I go, ‘What am I going to say?’ I wake up and I need a vodka.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.