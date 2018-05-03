Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly died in police standoff in Los Angeles

A man who was arrested for stalking and breaking into actress Sandra Bullock’s house in 2014 has reportedly died in a standoff with police in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Joshua Corbett reportedly barricaded himself in his L.A. residence on Wednesday when police came to arrest him for violating his probation. Corbett received five years probation for the stalking incident, but it’s unclear at this time what he did to violate it. The outlet reports that Corbett died during the standoff by way of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bullock was previously upset last June when she learned that Corbett was out on the streets from a mental health facility much sooner than she expected. She went as far as to get a restraining order requiring him to stay 200 yards away from her until 2020. Now it seems her fears were somewhat validated as sources tell the gossip outlet that S.W.A.T. arrived on the scene in the hopes of resolving the standoff.

In the 2014 incident, Corbett broke into Bullock’s home, but she managed to hide in her bedroom and call the cops before anything dangerous could happen to her.