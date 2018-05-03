Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek announce separation after 28 years together
Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.
Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday they have not been a couple "for the past year."
The pair first met while filming the music video for the Cars' song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
They have two children.
The 53-year-old actress says their family is "a well built car." But she says "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."