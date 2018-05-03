Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek announce separation after 28 years together

Associated Press
Ric Ocasek and his wife Paulina Porizkova pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009.

Ric Ocasek and his wife Paulina Porizkova pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009.  (Reuters)

Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.

Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday they have not been a couple "for the past year."

The pair first met while filming the music video for the Cars' song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

They have two children.

The 53-year-old actress says their family is "a well built car." But she says "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."