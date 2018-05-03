Paula Patton's rumored boyfriend's wife files for divorce, report says

Paula Patton‘s boyfriend won’t be married for much longer.

On Wednesday, Zachary Quittman’s wife, Mia, filed for divorce, according to The Blast.

Page Six exclusively revealed in April that the Malibu realtor, 37, was still married as he was making the media rounds with Patton, 42, while she promoted her movie, “Traffik.”

“They’re married, they’re not even legally separated,” a source told us last month after the actress initially gushed about him in an interview. “He doesn’t even have his stuff out of the house.”

However, exposing his marital status only ramped up his exposure as he then made appearances on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “Kathie Lee & Hoda,” and took solo shots with paparazzi.

Our source told us at the time that Mia was in the process of pursuing divorce against her husband of nearly 20 years.

A rep for Patton did not immediately return our request for comment.

This report originally appeared on Page Six.