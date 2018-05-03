Pamela Anderson gets candid on family drama with ex-husband Tommy Lee and sons

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her family troubles.

The 50-year-old model and activist's 21-year-old son, Brandon Lee, had a publicized altercation with his father, Tommy Lee, in March, but Anderson would rather move past the drama.

"I stay out of it," the former "Baywatch" actress told The Hollywood Reporter regarding family drama in an article published on Wednesday. "The kids are adults, and they make all their own decisions. I look at the differences in their personalities and their fearlessness and their ambition and their clarity, and I'm just so proud of both of them."

Pamela and Tommy have two sons together, Brandon and 20-year-old Dylan Jagger Lee.

In March, Tommy and Brandon were involved in an altercation at the 55-year-old musician's Calabasas, California, home. After the incident, Tommy alleged that Brandon assaulted him.

While Brandon claimed that the altercation was a result of his father's alleged drinking problem, the Mötley Crüe drummer has denied such allegations.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told ET that Brandon wouldn't be facing charges for the altercation, adding that the D.A. declined to file charges against him.

Meanwhile, Brandon and Pamela have remained united. In March, a source told ET that Tommy wanted his son to "beg for forgiveness."

“Tommy is seething," the source claimed at the time. "He is watching every move Brandon makes. He wants his son to beg for forgiveness, but that won’t happen. He wants Brandon to show remorse and doesn’t feel he has done anything to have deserved this."

The source also noted that the drama has "been hard on everyone."

“Right now things look grim for the whole family," the source says. "This has put a huge wedge between father and son. The last thing Brandon needs is to have a record because of his father. It could ruin their relationship for good."