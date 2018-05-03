Mike Meyers chokes up remembering his 'Austin Powers' co-star Verne Troyer

Two weeks after his “Austin Powers” co-star Verne Troyer died, Mike Myers appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where he got choked up talking about the impressive comedic work of the departed little person actor.

Myers appeared on Wednesday night’s episode and got visibly choked up discussing his friend, who played Mini-Me in two of the three-part movie franchise..

“Verne was a fantastic human being and… yeah,” Myers said, getting visibly choked up as the audience applauded for Troyer. “I worked with him for a long time, he’s a great comedian. I always want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is almost like a prop, but he brought it off the page and made it better than written and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. A great physical comedian and a great dancer, just a fantastic guy.”

As previously reported, Troyer, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, died of an apparent suicide in late April 2018. The news of his death was confirmed by representatives on his Facebook page.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” the post said.

“He died at 49, he wasn’t supposed to live past his teens,” Myers told Kimmel, noting that he saw “150 years of life” in a photo montage of Troyer that played at a recent memorial service he attended.

Previously Myers released a statement to Entertainment Tonight about Troyer’s passing.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," he wrote. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

You can watch Myers' interview below.