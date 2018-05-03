Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expected to include royal kids in their wedding

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is expected to be the wedding of the year, with an A-list guest to match.

While the couple is reportedly not inviting many of Markle’s family members, there will surely be plenty of celebrity friends in attendance, with high-profile roles for the famous family.

As May 19 draws near, here’s a glimpse into the likely roles and responsibilities for the royal family's youngest members.

THE CHILDREN

The royal nieces and nephews are likely to make an appearance as flower girls and page boys at the event, The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews reports.

Princess Charlotte, 3, proved she’s got the sass in a brief appearance at the Lindo Wing this month where she showed off her royal wave. She’s also had flower girl duties before, at the wedding of Pippa Middleton in May 2017.

Ivy Mulroney, 4, could also make an appearance as the daughter of Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben. She appears used to the spotlight, having made frequent appearances in fashion photoshoot’s and her mother’s Instagram account.

The twin daughters of Benita Litt are also thought to be included in the line-up, as Meghan has been their “fairy godmother” in the past, The Sun reports.

Prince George, 4, will likely also be included as a page boy in the royal line up, while brother Prince Louis will likely stay at home as he will be less than one month old.

Jasper Dyer, the son of one of Harry’s best friends, Mark Dyer, could also be included as he is one of Prince Harry’s godchildren.

