'Hills' alum Doug Reinhardt's wife arrested on domestic violence charge, reports say

Natalie Sutton (right) reportedly hit her husband, Doug Reinhardt, with his metal crutch.  (X17/Paradise Valley Police Department)

Former "The Hills" star Doug Reinhardt's wife was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to multiple reports. 

Paradise Valley Police Department told People Natalie Sutton was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault.

Paradise Valley Police Department told People Natalie Sutton was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault.  (Paradise Valley Police Department)

TMZ reported that Sutton reportedly grabbed her husband's metal crutch and hit him repeatedly with it. Reinhardt is reportedly covering from an ACL operation.

According to E!, Sutton was booked on Saturday and released later that day.

Doug Reinhardt previously dated Paris Hilton.  (Reuters)

Reinhardt, who previously dated Paris Hilton and Amanda Bynes, married Sutton in October. He was also engaged to Allie Lutz in 2013 but the pair never made it down the aisle.

Aside from his stint on reality TV, the 32-year-old played baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Baltimore Orioles.