'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans reportedly pulls out gun with son in car during road rage incident

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans is making headlines once again.

On Thursday, the reality star shocked fans after it was reported that she allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident while her son Jace was in the car.

According to US Weekly, the star made a 911 call while in Bolivia, North Carolina, after claiming she was being tailgated by a male driver.

In the 911 call obtained by the outlet, Evans said, “I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy. He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic — would not stop — and then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70-something miles an hour. I almost got veered off the side of the road. And now this guy is trying his hardest for me not to be behind him anymore. He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

Trying to #CatchThemAll ☀️🎣 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

The reality star, who appeared to be panicked while on the road, continued on to say, "He made me slam the brakes so hard that my phone went flying. My son … his head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dashboard.”

But the male driver, who Evans claimed was following her, thought differently about the incident. According to the police report, the male driver alleged that the mom of three kids was “blocking traffic” so he attempted to “pass her on the inside like everyone else, and she flipped out.”

The driver then claimed that Evans “followed him to his house,” in addition to hitting vehicles and a mailbox in his yard and then “pulled the gun on him.”

According to Us Weekly, the man involved in the incident now wants Evans "stopped and charged."

Evans has continued to make controversal headlines throughout the year. Back in February, the reality star revealed that she tested positive for marijuana after giving birth to her daughter.

“I’m not going to lie about that,” the star said on Vince Russo's podcast "The Brand." “I tested positive for THC and Ensley did not test positive. I did. So CPS [Child Protective Services] were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every five minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.'”

After testing positive for the drug found in cannabis, the reality star explained that CPS came to her home to do a wellness check.

“After I had Ensley they said CPS will just come by to do a [wellness] check since you tested positive,” she said. “They came and did a checkup and everything is fine. They closed the case.”

In addition to her drug use revelation, also in February, the star's husband, David Eason, was fired from "Teen Mom 2" after he shared a series of homophobic tweets.

In a statement, MTV said, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. 'Teen Mom 2,' effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

According to People, the decision to fire Eason came after fans swarmed Twitter, urging for MTV to fire the reality star due to a series of tweets he shared in which he called gay and transgender people “abominations."