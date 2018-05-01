Princess Charlotte to celebrate 3rd birthday: 5 fun facts about the British royal

Princess Charlotte’s growing up: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter will turn 3 on May 2.

Born on May 2, 2015, Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne -- nestled between her two brothers: four-year-old Prince George, who is third, and newborn Prince Louis, who is fifth.

The children’s grandfather Prince Charles is first in line, while their father is second. As for the reigning monarch? That’s their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



Read on for a look at some quick facts about the little royal.

She likes to make pizza dough

Her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed the tidbit earlier this year.

“I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough,” she was quoted as saying at a March event in London. “They love it because they can get their hands messy.”

Her name honors her famous family

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, “pays tribute to Prince Charles, Kate’s great-grandmother Elizabeth, Her Majesty the Queen, and, most tellingly of all, William’s late mother, the Princess of Wales,” according to Vanity Fair.

She’s related to Queen Victoria

The late British monarch, who ruled for more than 63 years, is Charlotte’s great-great-great-great-great-grandmother, Press Association reports.

Victoria had the second-longest reign of any British monarch (Queen Elizabeth II holds the record, having ruled for over 66 years.)

She can communicate in a second language

Thanks to her nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, who hails from Spain, Charlotte “speaks some Spanish,” People reported in January.

She could be influential on the British economy

Brand Finance has taken a look at how she and George could affect the U.K. economy.

“In 2015, Brand Finance valued the annual contribution of Princess Charlotte and Prince George to the UK economy at £101 million and £76 million respectively,” the company said in September 2017. “To estimate what the royal children could bring the UK economy in their lifetimes, assuming they will continue to have the same positive effect as they do today, these contributions were projected into perpetuity and discounted to a net present value of £3.2 billion and £2.4 billion respectively.”

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.