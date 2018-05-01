Justin Timberlake reveals he once hooked up with a Spice Girl during *NSYNC years

Apparently Justin Timberlake added a little spice to his life when he was performing with *NSYNC!

The 37-year-old “Man of the Woods” singer has his former *NSYNC bandmates, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, join him on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and agrees to a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

LANCE BASS REVEALS WHY HE DIDN'T COME OUT AS GAY DURING *NSYNC

It all starts out pretty harmless, with the guys admitting to hooking up on a tour bus and forgetting their song lyrics from time to time. They also unanimously agree that they've never hooked up to an *NSYNC song.

When DeGeneres asks the boy band members if they have ever hooked up with a fan, Timberlake protests, saying of his wife, “What’s that even mean though? Jessica [Biel] is a big fan!”

As for whether any of *NSYNC ever hooked up with a Spice Girl, Timberlake was the only one to hint that he had a fling with one of the girl group members by holding up his "I Have" paddle. He later starts to wave it back-and-forth, and the possible reveal certainly gets the audience screaming.

JESSICA BIEL SUPPORTS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AT *NSYNC WALK OF FAME CEREMONY

The Spice Girls, who included Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, made it big several years before *NSYNC hit the scene. In March 2017, Beckham, aka Posh Spice, spoke about Timberlake on The Late Late Show, talking about the first time the girl group met the boy band

“I wouldn’t say that I was obsessed, but when we were in the Spice Girls, we were in Germany doing some road show and we were sitting there in an airport, five girls, all together. Some guy comes up and he says, ‘Hey! I’m in a band. I’ve got my friends. Can we come sing for you?’” she recalled. “They stood there and they could sing! And it was *NSYNC and that was Justin Timberlake. They shut us up because they were good!”

At the time, she told host James Corden that there was no exchanging of phone numbers, saying, “Nothing like that.”

*NSYNC REUNITES TO RECEIVE STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

Timberlake, of course, went on to date pop star Britney Spears and has been married to actress Jessica Biel for five years.

On Monday, *NSYNC reunited to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bass gave a touching speech about his fear of coming out while in the group and the support from the LGBT community.

He opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight after the ceremony, saying, “It’s a lot of words that I have been wanting to say my entire career and this was the perfect platform to say it in, and it came from the heart.”