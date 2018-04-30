Jennifer Lawrence attends event in pizza-stained dress

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated ahead of the Kentucky Derby in a pizza-stained dress.

An insider told Page Six on Monday that she spent the weekend in her native Kentucky, “dancing and letting her hair down” at the Woodford Reserve distillery on Friday but experiencing a fashion crisis on Sunday.

“She actually forgot the Dolce & Gabbana dress that she was going to wear for the opening of Derby Week at Churchill Downs in New York City,” the insider said. “She had to have her dress flown down via private jet, just to learn it had a pizza stain on it!”

She “did her best to conceal her pizza stain with her clutch the whole evening, but laughed about it as she walked the orange carpet,” the insider added.

Lawrence, 27, was back in her home state to raise money for the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund by drinking $2,500 mint juleps.

The Derby takes place this Saturday.

Her fashion choices also came into question in February when she donned a revealing Versace dress without a coat to promote “Red Sparrow” in London.

“That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “[T]his is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Overreacting about . . . silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward . . . Get a grip people.”