'DWTS' pro Peta Murgatroyd misses show: 'I couldn't feel my arms or legs'

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd is apologizing to fans after having to leave a performance early due to illness.

The 31-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Sunday to explain why she wasn't able to be a part of a show during a stop in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday, as part of her national tour, "MAKS.VAL.PETA Confidential," with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother, Val.

"I need to apologize to the people who attended our Grand Prairie, Texas show last night," the performer wrote in a statement, explaining that she has "never missed a show due to illness in my entire professional dancing career."

"I woke up feeling a little nauseous but I was able to go about my day with Shai," Murgatroyd continued, referring to her and her husband's 1-year -old son. "In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started. I thought it was food poisoning. I had fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show."

Murgatroyd said that, as show time rolled around, she "could hardly walk and I couldn't feel my arms or legs."

"I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door. The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance, but my legs were giving out," she recalled. "Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary. I am so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved."

She went on thank her husband, her brother-in-law/co-star, and the entire cast and stage crew for "keeping the show going and taking care of me."

"I am feeling better today and look forward to seeing all of our fans. Thank you for your understanding and support," she concluded. "I love you and I am so sorry again!"

The post came several hours before she is expected to take the stage for Sunday's tour stop at the Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Murgatroyd and the Chmerkovskiy brothers --all of whom are "DWTS" regulars and fan favorites -- are busy on tour, the new season of the hit reality dance competition series premieres on Monday with a super-short season featuring a cast made up entirely of athletes.

