Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin show off for photographers in Miami
Bella Hadid and BFF Hailey Baldwin had a little fun in Miami on Sunday, with Hadid spotted playfully straddling her model friend by the pool.
You probably shouldn't read too much into their playful pose. Hadid, fresh off a breakup with singer Zayn Malik after two years together, has recently been romantically linked (or re-linked) with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, after the two were reportedly spotted kissing at Coachella two weeks ago.
Gigi and Bella Hadid Suit Up in Coordinating Styles for Serena Williams’ Documentary Premiere
Baldwin, meanwhile, is rumored to be seeing singer Shawn Mendes, having been spotted getting cozy at a Halloween party and then together in an Instagram photo posted by Mendes captioned only, "📸📷."
Later on Sunday, Hadid and Baldwin were cruising around Miami on a boat with singer Justine Skye (who also happens to be one of Kylie Jenner's very best friends). Skye posted a short video of part of their trip on Instagram, and they were definitely living it up.
Bella Hadid's Blonde Alter Ego Has Her Own Instagram Account
The two had some similar fun in the sun in November with Kendall Jenner, in celebration of Baldwin's 21st birthday, partying all around the Caribbean.