Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten leaving team for 'Monday Night Football,' report says

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly losing their star tight end to the broadcast booth.

ESPN reports that Jason Witten plans to retire after 15 seasons to join the network’s "Monday Night Football" team as an analyst. This, according to an article from The Associated Press Friday afternoon.

The network is citing sources who say the Cowboys are aware that Witten may be looking to hang up his cleats, but that Witten hasn’t made his final decision. The AP said he met Friday with owner Jerry Jones, who said no announcement was coming on Friday.

"He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective," Jones said before the introductory news conference for first-round draft pick Leighton Vander Esch, The AP reported.

Witten, 35, has played in the NFL for an almost-unheard-of 15 seasons.

With a career switch, Witten would be following in the footsteps of his former quarterback, Tony Romo, who made the move from the gridiron to the sideline last year for CBS to much fanfare and rave reviews.

There must be something in the water in Dallas as Fox’s lead analyst, Troy Aikman, was also a Cowboy.

The New York Post first reported last week that Witten had come in to ESPN for an audition.

Witten would be ESPN’s second choice, according to the Post, after Peyton Manning passed. The "MNF" spot opened up with Jon Gruden left for a $100 million contract to coach the Oakland Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.