Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL

Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten could leave team to join 'Monday Night Football,' report says

Fox News
If he switches careers, Witten would be following in the footsteps of his former quarterback, Tony Romo.

If he switches careers, Witten would be following in the footsteps of his former quarterback, Tony Romo.  (USA Today)

The Dallas Cowboys could be losing their star tight end to the broadcast booth.

ESPN reports that Jason Witten is contemplating retirement to join the network’s "Monday Night Football" team as an analyst.

The network is citing sources who say the Cowboys are aware that Witten may be looking to hang up his cleats, but that Witten hasn’t made his final decision. He was scheduled to meet with owner Jerry Jones on Friday, and Jones is expected to try to get the popular receiver to change his mind.

Oct 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after a reception against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Witten was scheduled to meet with owner Jerry Jones on Friday.  (USA Today)

Witten, 35, has played in the NFL for an almost unheard of 15 seasons.

If he switches careers, Witten would be following in the footsteps of his former quarterback, Tony Romo, who made the move from the gridiron to the sideline last year for CBS to much fanfare and rave reviews.

There must be something in the water in Dallas as Fox’s lead analyst, Troy Aikman, was also a Cowboy.

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2013 file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, in Arlington, Texas. Witten's memorable "same old story" sound bite will live until the Dallas Cowboys change the ending and make the playoffs, if they ever do. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

Witten would be ESPN’s second choice, according to the Post.  (The Associated Press)

The New York Post first reported last week that Witten had come in to ESPN for an audition. 

Witten would be ESPN’s second choice, according to The Post, after they were passed on by Peyton Manning. The "MNF" spot opened up with Jon Gruden left for a $100 million contract to coach the Oakland Raiders.