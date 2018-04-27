Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten could leave team to join 'Monday Night Football,' report says

The Dallas Cowboys could be losing their star tight end to the broadcast booth.

ESPN reports that Jason Witten is contemplating retirement to join the network’s "Monday Night Football" team as an analyst.

The network is citing sources who say the Cowboys are aware that Witten may be looking to hang up his cleats, but that Witten hasn’t made his final decision. He was scheduled to meet with owner Jerry Jones on Friday, and Jones is expected to try to get the popular receiver to change his mind.

Witten, 35, has played in the NFL for an almost unheard of 15 seasons.

If he switches careers, Witten would be following in the footsteps of his former quarterback, Tony Romo, who made the move from the gridiron to the sideline last year for CBS to much fanfare and rave reviews.

There must be something in the water in Dallas as Fox’s lead analyst, Troy Aikman, was also a Cowboy.

The New York Post first reported last week that Witten had come in to ESPN for an audition.

Witten would be ESPN’s second choice, according to The Post, after they were passed on by Peyton Manning. The "MNF" spot opened up with Jon Gruden left for a $100 million contract to coach the Oakland Raiders.