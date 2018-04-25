'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker sued by jewelry company

A jewelry company says the marketing of its new Sarah Jessica Parker collection was a complete “Failure to Launch” — and the actress is to blame, according to a Manhattan lawsuit.

Kat Florence Design Limited claims that the “Sex and the City” actress signed a $7.5 million endorsement deal with it in October 2015 that would allow the company to use her name and face to promote its “Sarah Jessica Parker D-Flawless Diamond collection.”

Under the agreement, Parker — who has already been paid about half that amount, or more than $3.5 million — would have to promote the line at events and attend the opening of a London store location of the brand, according to the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

But Parker was too busy promoting her HBO show “Divorce” and her perfume brand to toss on her Manolo Blahniks and attend the brand launch event, the suit says. The event was ultimately canceled because she could not attend, according to the court papers.

The brand was set to launch in the fall of 2016, but Parker — who starred as “SATC’s” fashionable Carrie Bradshaw and opposite Matthew McConaughey in the 2006 rom-com “Failure to Launch” — said she was unavailable for four months during that time period, “due to her new television show ‘Divorce,’ ” the lawsuit says.

The line was also supposed to be promoted at the 2017 Golden Globes, but Parker “inexplicably” didn’t acknowledge or take any photos with company President Kat Florence, according to the court papers.

Parker had also signed on to doing interviews to promote the line, but, “Instead of doing the interviews, [Parker] simply claimed that it would be better for [her] if she promoted her own television show instead which would then indirectly assist [Kat Florence Design] in promoting her line,” the suit states.

“[Parker] even refused to do the simplest of marketing and promotion such as follow [Kat Florence Design] on Instagram,” the court documents state.

Parker never made it to the launch of the London store despite the fact that she was in London at the same time promoting one of her fragrances, according to the lawsuit.

“The failure of [Parker] to participate during this time period has resulted in the loss of the line, the loss of the London store, the loss of goodwill and has severely damaged the reputation of [Kat Florence Designs],” the suit claims.

A rep for Parker told Page Six that the actress fulfilled her end of the bargain and is entitled to the rest of the money they agreed to under the contract.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.