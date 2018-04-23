Royal baby excitement: Couples pose for paparazzi pics as they leave Kate Middelton's hospital

As swarms of cameras and reporters eagerly await the first glimpse of the royal baby, other couples leaving St Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing are being snapped by paparazzi as they depart the hospital with their newborns.

Kensington Palace revealed on Monday Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton, gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital.

An unsuspecting couple strode out of the hospital with their bundle of joy in hand and were snapped by the photographers dying to catch a royal appearance, People magazine reported. The unidentified couple then posed on the steps of the hospital for a few memorable photos.

A bit later, another couple showed off their baby to the cameras, posing with their newborn on the steps where the royal couple will debut their newborn.

On Monday, the palace announced Kate had given birth to the couple’s third child.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at [11:01 a.m.]," a tweet from Kensington Palace revealed. "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth."

The palace announced earlier on Monday that Kate had gone into labor, causing media to crowd outside the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital. Police officers stood guard by the doors, and fans and onlookers gathered outside.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The baby is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

