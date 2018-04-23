'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure blasts fat-shaming Instagram troll

Candace Cameron Bure is not afraid of being candid. So when the "Fuller House" star was slammed by a body-shaming troll on Instagram last week, she did not hold back.

"All that excercising and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?" the Instagram user asked, apparently mistaking her teenage son, Lev, for her husband, retired NHL star Valeri "Val" Bure, 43.

Instead of ignoring the ignorant comment, Bure, who opened up about her struggles with bulimia back in 2013, clapped back: "If a 25 inch waist looks big to you … then you’re looking through an altered lens. Be well."

Dozens of fans praised the 42-year-old actress' response and even offered the body-shamer some advice.

"You just want your 15 seconds 'of fame.' If you're that desperate use it in a positive way," one Instagram user advised.

"WHY, do [people] have to be ugly! 25 in waist or 35, 45 u get the picture. Be humble and kind," another added.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" to promote her new book "Kind Is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously" Monday morning, Bure encouraged the world to "put the spotlight back on kindness."

"We can start with the small things," Bure said. "Let's change the culture by changing ourselves one person at a time, and let it have a ripple effect in your community."

Bure said her time as a co-host on "The View" helped inspire the book.

"I really did enjoy being on the show, but it's tough at times. It's tough to be the only voice at a table that has one specific viewpoint," Bure added. "I always wanted to be respectful and kind at the end of the day."

When faced with critics and social media trolls, Bure said it's important to take a breath before responding.

"I always like to go into meetings or conversations with people that ... have an opposing point of view and have compassion towards them. I like to think from their perspective," she added. "Kindness is not weakness — only if you allow it to be weakness."