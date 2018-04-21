Carrie Underwood shares new close-up photo of face following ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood is finally embracing her scars and showing off her face.

On Friday, the country star shared a close-up photo of her face on Instagram that showed off the scars outlining the singer's upper lip and chin.

Underwood, who was out supporting her husband's hockey team, captioned the close-up pic, “Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds."

After months of hiding her face on social media, following a nasty fall that resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 facial stitches, the country singer finally revealed her "new" face to the world during her "Cry Pretty" performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14.

Following the award show, where Underwood won the award for vocal event of the year for her duet “The Fighter" with Keith Urban, the singer opened up about her accident journey on iHeartRadio's "The Bobby Bones Show."

"I was taking the dogs out...and I just tripped," the 35-year-old said on Bones' show on Thursday. "I went to catch myself and I just missed a step."

Underwood said if it weren't for that "one step" she would have been "perfectly fine."

"It was one step that messed everything up."

While in recovery from the fall, the singer admitted that she was worried about what healing the process and that she wasn't sure "how things were going to end up."

"I didn't know what was going to go on. I didn't know what it was going to heal like," she told Bones.

Underwood also added she was concerned her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, would be scared of her injury.

“I was worried he would be scared of me,” she recalled. “But now if I put makeup on, he's like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.’”

The singer said she feared she would bump into fans at the supermarket and they would post a photo of her on social media causing people to question "what happened" to her face, despite the fact that Underwood warned fans that she might not look the same following her fall.

"It was important to me as I started resuming my life again, and going to the grocery store, and taking my kid to school, and stuff like that. I was like, 'OK, somebody's going to creep on me at the grocery store.' And you know people are going to be like, 'What happened?' when they post it on Instagram."

Another thing the singer found frustrating? Injuring her right hand. Underwood, who’s right-handed, added that the recovering process took a toll when she had to adjust to life without her dominant hand.

“It set me back,” shared Underwood. “The most frustrating part was trying to workout with a broken wrist, and just how much it can throw off your world, having an appendage that is there, but you just can’t use it."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.