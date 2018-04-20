Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style

Alanis Morissette looks unrecognizable after surprising makeover

By Tina Smithers Peckham‍ | ET Online
Canadian singer Alanis Morrisette performs after medal ceremonies at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2002. The city's Olympic medals plaza has been hosting music concerts every night after medal ceremonies since the start of the games. REUTERS/Peter Andrews KM/HB - RP3DRHYQAPAA

Canadian singer Alanis Morrisette performs after medal ceremonies at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2002. The city's Olympic medals plaza has been hosting music concerts every night after medal ceremonies since the start of the games. REUTERS/Peter Andrews KM/HB - RP3DRHYQAPAA

Have you seen Alanis Morissette's new little hairstyle?

The "You Oughta Know" singer recently swapped her trademark long locks that she whipped around in the '90s for a super-short pixie cut.

ALANIS MORISSETTE'S 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL' MUSICAL TO DEBUT IN MAY 2018

Morissette has been showing off her new look at rehearsals for her upcoming "Jagged Little Pill" musical, inspired by the 1995 multi-platinum album of the same name.

Fans immediately took notice of the 43-year-old musician's new style after she took to Instagram in recent weeks to document the extensive prep work for her stage project -- one that has been a long time coming since she first announced it back in 2013.

ALANIS MORISSETTE TALKS SEVERE POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION

Earlier this week, the eight-time GRAMMY winner also showcased her new 'do in a closeup which featured a series of five "jagged little pill" earrings.

Morissette's musical, an ode to her iconic 1990s record, is slated make its worldwide premiere early next month at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is expected to run through July.

ALANIS MORISSETTE'S EX-MANAGER SENTENCED TO 6 YEARS IN PRISON