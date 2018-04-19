Expand / Collapse search
'Roseanne' cast pays tribute to late Glenn Quinn

Fox News
Original "Roseanne" cast members Sarah Chalke (left) and Glenn Quinn in a 1993 photo.

The reboot of "Roseanne" is noticeably missing the late Glenn Quinn.

Quinn, who died of a heroin overdose in 2002 at age 33, played Becky's handsome but not very smart boyfriend-turned-husband, Mark Healy, in the original series.

Now, Quinn's cast members pay tribute to the late actor in a variety of ways, In Touch reports.

"Not only is Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) son named after Uncle Mark," a "Roseanne" insider told the magazine. "But Roseanne has a photo of Glenn on the set that the entire cast touches before they take their opening bows."

'Roseanne' reveals why Darlene and David broke up -- and if they'll ever get back together

The Irish-born actor was also known for his role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

The "Roseanne" reboot has been a huge ratings success for ABC. It has gained a lot of attention for featuring a pro-Trump character.

The show's star Roseanne Barr revealed to reporters back in January it was important to her to showcase her character as a pro-Trump American.

“It’s just realistic,” she explained. “I have always … attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed."