Meghan Markle dons wedding dress for 'Suits' nupitals ahead of royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will say "I do" in exactly one month!

But ahead of the 36-year-old bride-to-be's real-life royal wedding, you can catch a glimpse of Meghan walking down the aisle in an upcoming episode of "Suits."

Airing next Wednesday on USA Network, Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, is tying the knot with her longtime fiancé, Mike Ross, portrayed by Patrick J. Adams. The network released the first pictures of their TV nuptials, including episodic images of Meghan in a wedding dress!

Meghan appears ever so elegant in the photos, rocking pin-straight hair and a white gown with pretty embellishments and a sheer back.

As for the groom, Patrick is all smiles while dancing with Meghan in the episode, and we can only imagine how big of a grin Harry will have on his face when he ties the knot with the former actress on May 19 at St. George's Chapel.

As fans of the show may recall, Meghan also wore a wedding dress in the "Cold Feet" episode of season five, when Rachel and Mike almost got married in a small, church ceremony. Moments before Rachel was set to walk down the aisle, Mike found her and they mutually decided to postpone the wedding for a later, less-rushed date.

If you look closely, it appears Meghan is wearing the same Anne Barge dress from season five, with a few small updates. The lace back was removed and a sheer panel was added, along with a black belt.

On Meghan's real-life wedding day, the Los Angeles native is reportedly wearing not one, but two custom-made royal wedding dresses. According to Vanity Fair, the first is "an elaborate yet traditional bridal gown" for the ceremony and reception, and the second is "a glamorous, more sophisticated" gown she'll change into for the evening to "party the night away" with less restriction.

Meghan is keeping the details of the gowns top-secret. VF reports that her designer has been sworn to secrecy -- and not even Harry knows who he/she is.

"Suits" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network. As we patiently wait to see the full wedding episode, watch the video below to hear more teasers from Meghan's onscreen love.

