Jenna Dewan poses in sexy lingerie following split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan appears to be faring well following news of her separation from husband Channing Tatum.

In photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress was fresh-faced and all smiles as she lounged in a plush bed while wearing little more than a matching pale pink lace bra-and-underwear set. Jenna, who was mid-laugh while baring her tanned, toned abs, also donned a casual white wrap and clutched a coffee mug.

"A little R&R," she captioned a pic posted to Instagram, in which her wedding ring is noticeably absent. Needless to say, the image got lots of likes, including one from Channing!

Jenna also shared a sexy photo on her Instagram Story.

The Step Up star's racy snaps come just two weeks after announcing her split from Channing after eight years of marriage. Their shared statement stressed that they are headed on "different paths for now" but will continue to remain a loving family for the sake of their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

"[We're] just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the couple said in an Instagram post. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

After going public with her breakup, Jenna had an Instagram message for her fans last week. "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back," she captioned a photo of herself on the beach.

As for the couple's separation, multiple sources told ET that it was a long time coming.

"They have been fighting the last couple of years -- quite a bit," one source noted. "There is a sense of relief on both of their parts. They have tried working on things and had therapy but nothing changed."

