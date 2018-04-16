Kanye West shares memory with Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom in Twitter comeback

Kanye West made a Twitter comeback Sunday night but raised eyebrows when he shared a memory with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom less than a week after the reality star welcomed her first daughter with current boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

West tweeted a 2016 photo with Odom walking into Madison Square Garden in New York City for West’s Yeezy Season 3 show. It was the first public appearance for Odom since his near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

West tweeted Sunday, “my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together”

West was referring to Odom’s recovery when the former basketball player was hospitalized after being found unconscious. Kim Kardashian previously said would visit Odom with West and play the rapper’s new music.

The 40-year-old rapper continued with a series of other tweets, some about “existing consciousness” while others were images of a neck tattoo design reading “Saint Pablo” and sneakers.

“Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness,” West tweeted. “Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends”

West reactivated his Twitter account on Friday after going dark on social media platform for months. His old tweets, however, have been deleted. His only recent activity on social media was on Valentine's Day, when he reactivated his Instagram only to delete it shortly thereafter.

West’s tweet about Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband comes about a week after Thompson was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with multiple women. The Daily Mail and TMZ published videos and photos showing Thompson with at least three women taken while Kardashian was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl two days after the cheating reports surfaced. The couple has not publicly addressed their daughter’s birth.