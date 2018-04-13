Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pick their official wedding photographer

The man behind the famed engagement photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been selected by the couple to be the official photographer at their May 19 wedding.

Alexi Lubomirski will photograph the royal couple at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel, Kensington Palace revealed on Friday.

"I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story," Lubomirski stated in a press release sent out by the palace.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY PHOTOGRAPHER SPEAKS OUT

Lubomirski was born in England but raised in Botswana, a country that played a part in the couple's courtship. The have said in the past their romance began on a trip to Bostwana together.

Lubomirski now lives in New York.

He gave an interview earlier this week, revealing how he got hired for the momentous engagement photos.



"It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere," the photographer told E! News. "I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him' and that was it."

He added, "It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love."

The wedding is fast-approaching for the American-born actress and son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The wedding venue holds a central location in the history of the royal family. Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-Century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Prince Charles will hold a private reception later that evening for the newlyweds, with close friends and family members in attendance at an undisclosed location.

Fox News' Madeline Farber and Morgan M. Evans contributed to this report.