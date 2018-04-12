Disney star Tiffany Thornton reveals she's pregnant with her third child

Tiffany Thornton will soon have a family of five!

The former star of Disney's Sonny With a Chance announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her third child by posting an adorable Instagram pic of her two sons, Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 4, holding up a sign that reads: "New friend coming November 2018."

She captioned the sweet image with a Bible verse from 1 Samuel 1:27 that reads: "For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart."

This will be Thornton's first child with husband Josiah Capaci, whom she married last October. Her other two sons are from her previous marriage to Chris Carney, the star of the MTV reality show twentyfourseven, who died after getting into a single-vehicle car crash on Dec. 4, 2015.

After her fall wedding last year, Thornton was thrilled to share photos from the ceremony, but found herself defending her special day after some of her Instagram followers criticized her for remarrying less than two years after Carney's death.

"When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had," she captioned one of her wedding pics. "How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo."

The 32-year-old actress concluded: "The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life."