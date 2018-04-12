Expand / Collapse search
Babies

Disney star Tiffany Thornton reveals she's pregnant with her third child

By Jackie Willis | ET Online
Tiffany Thornton will soon have a family of five!

The former star of Disney's Sonny With a Chance announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her third child by posting an adorable Instagram pic of her two sons, Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 4, holding up a sign that reads: "New friend coming November 2018."

DISNEY ALUM SLAMS CRITICS WHO SAYS SHE REMARRIED TOO SOON AFTER HER FIRST HUSBAND'S DEATH

She captioned the sweet image with a Bible verse from 1 Samuel 1:27 that reads: "For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart."

This will be Thornton's first child with husband Josiah Capaci, whom she married last October. Her other two sons are from her previous marriage to Chris Carney, the star of the MTV reality show twentyfourseven, who died after getting into a single-vehicle car crash on Dec. 4, 2015.

TIFFANY THORNTON SHARES EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO LATE HUSBAND

After her fall wedding last year, Thornton was thrilled to share photos from the ceremony, but found herself defending her special day after some of her Instagram followers criticized her for remarrying less than two years after Carney's death.

"When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had," she captioned one of her wedding pics. "How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo."

TIFFANY THORNTON POSTS HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTE TO CHRIS CARNEY ONE MONTH AFTER HIS DEATH

This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn't good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I'm going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It's part of my testimony and it needs to be said. I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy. Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways. When I say "Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me" that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing?? God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.

The 32-year-old actress concluded: "The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life."