©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rachel McAdams and boyfriend Jamie Linden welcome baby boy, report says

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Rachel McAdams reportedly had a baby boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden.

McAdams, 39, was photographed walking with Linden, 37, and the image appeared to show Linden holding a baby.

Director Jodie Foster (4thR) poses with cast members Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Caitriona Balfe, Dominic West, Jack O'Connell, Daniel Dubiecki, Lara Alameddine, Grant Heslov and Jamie Linden during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier - LR1EC5C122FN4

Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden were first linked together in April 2016.  (Reuters)

The “Mean Girls” star kept her pregnancy private until E! News reported she was pregnant in February. McAdams and her boyfriend, “Dear John” writer Linden, also keep their relationship very private since being spotted together in April 2016.

The couple hardly appears in public together and have not walked the red carpet as a couple either. McAdams did not walk the red carpet for her latest film “Game Night” on Feb. 21, E! News reported.

McAdams dated “Notebook” co-star Ryan Gosling on-and-off from 2004 to 2007.  She also dated “Midnight in Paris” co-star Michael Sheen from 2011 to 2013.