Rachel McAdams and boyfriend Jamie Linden welcome baby boy, report says

Rachel McAdams and her boyfriend Jamie Linden reportedly welcomed a baby boy.

McAdams, 39, was photographed walking with Linden, 37, and the image appeared to show Linden holding a baby.

The “Mean Girls” star kept her pregnancy private until E! News reported she was pregnant in February. McAdams and her boyfriend, “Dear John” writer Linden, also keep their relationship very private since being spotted together in April 2016.

The couple hardly appears in public together and have not walked the red carpet as a couple either. McAdams did not walk the red carpet for her latest film “Game Night” on Feb. 21, E! News reported.

McAdams dated “Notebook” co-star Ryan Gosling on-and-off from 2004 to 2007. She also dated “Midnight in Paris” co-star Michael Sheen from 2011 to 2013.