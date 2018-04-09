Case against Tommy Lee's son thrown out by L.A. district attorney

It looks like Tommy Lee’s son won’t face charges for allegedly attacking his father.

The Los Angeles district attorney has rejected the criminal case against Brandon Lee, Page Six confirmed on Monday.

According to TMZ, the DA will not move forward with a case against the younger Lee because Tommy decided not to cooperate with authorities — despite earlier pledges that he would.

In early March, the Motley Crüe drummer, 55, tweeted that Brandon, 21, had punched him in the face during a late-night altercation at the rocker’s Calabasas home. He also posted, then deleted, a photo of his bloodied, swollen lip.

The fight was allegedly over a tweet about Brandon’s mother and Tommy’s ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, who had brought up the elder Lee’s 1998 arrest for spousal battery in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Days after the fight, it was reported that Tommy would move forward with charges against his son because Brandon had refused to apologize.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.